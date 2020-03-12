Fears of spreading COVID-19 have prompted the cancellation of the Little Native Hockey League (NHL) tournament.

The annual event draws around 200 teams and 3,000 people from all across the province, including First Nation communities.

The tournament was to be hosted by Nipissing First Nation, and held in Mississauga.

This comes one day after Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler called for the tournament to be cancelled.

Organizers of the Little NHL say the health and safety of players and their families is paramount, and that fears of carrying the virus back to remote First Nations was too risky.

The tournament had been scheduled for next week during March break.