The Little Native Hockey League or Little NHL has officially cancelled its tournament for 2021.

Last spring the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the 2020 event to March of next year, with Nipissing First Nation still named as host community. But yesterday organizers issued a news release stating the 2021 event would also be cancelled.

The committee says the second wave of the pandemic and further uncertainties were deciding factors.

In previous years the tournament included more than 200 teams from across the province, which brought thousands of visitors to host communities.

The committee says it will decide at a later date if Nipissing First Nation will host the 2022 event.

"Our number one priority is the health and safety of community members including the youth, players, coaches and elders," said Little NHL President Marian Jacko in a statement.

"While we are very saddened to have to make this decision, we know it is critical in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to First Nation communities. With all things considered, it is simply too risky to proceed at this time".

Organizers say they will take the down time "to work on improving the LNHL experience for the future."