Ordering pizza and staying at home has become a staple of many people's pandemic routines — and Greater Sudbury's Mac Brooks is happily filling that demand.

After years of working alongside his parents at their restaurants, Brooks bought a pizza shop to create his own operation, Little Guys Pizza. It's in Azilda, a community of about 4,500 that's a short drive from downtown Sudbury.

It was a gutsy move, because the COVID-19 pandemic was underway.

"It's always been a dream of mine to break out of working for other people and be my own boss," the 19-year-old told Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe.

"It's a great feeling. It requires a lot of discipline, but it's quite rewarding at the end of the day."

It was a tough decision to open the restaurant after buying it because of the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, he said.

But they had staff ready to go — all were trying to save up for university,

"I was faced with either opening or losing all my staff, so we said we'd try and make a go of it. And it's been well worth it. The community has really banded together and supported us."

Brooks started early in the pizza business. At age 10, he walked along the sidewalk, holding up signs to encourage people to visit the restaurant. The money he earned allowed him to buy a new head set for his Xbox.

"So I did that for probably two or three years until I was 13 and old enough to start making pizza myself."

One of many different pizzas crafted by Brooks, now 19, at Little Guys Pizza. (Little Guys Pizza/Facebook)

For the next five years, he honed his pizza-making skills.

"We always joked about me starting my own business and branching off," he said.

"And then when I turned 18, I got to make an offer on a store. I asked my parents if they would support me through it and help me out if I needed, with the pandemic and everything and they were on board. The rest has been history."

Brooks said what makes his pizza unique is it's cooked on a hot stone, instead of in a pan.

"We're making a truly authentic artisan stone-fire pizza," he said.

"We do have a convection oven as well, where we can cook our hot dogs, meatball calzones and our dough poppers, which are like a bread stick."

Most of his business is takeout, but about 20 per cent of the pizzas they make are delivered.

"Business is going great. I've had a great response on social media as well," said Brooks. "I'm not getting rich, but I'm doing all right. I'm able to save money from this every month."

He's even eyeing the space next door for possible expansion.

"Once the pandemic's over, if we were to get the demand, we could always expand. I'd like to extend our hours and become a staple in everyone's diet in Sudbury and not just Azilda," he said.

"I'd love to become a pizza mogul, but it all depends what's in store for us. If this business keeps going the way it's going, I'm sure more pizza shops in store."

Brooks just finished his second year of business at Laurentian University, and is majoring in finance. He says he plans to finish his degree while running his pizza place.