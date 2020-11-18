Christmas is just over five weeks away — and the pandemic is changing the way some people celebrate in northern Ontario.

One holiday tradition is Sudbury's CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon, which aims to buy toys for northern children. It's a huge production, on stage, at Sudbury Secondary School — and includes live entertainment, cheque presentations and people calling in with donations to help the kids.

Instead of the usual live format this year, the fundraiser will be recorded ahead of time, event chairman Sam Khoury says.

"It's all virtual, even presenting the check from the companies. They got in touch with the CTV crews, they went over and they recorded them."

Because of pandemic safety measures, fewer volunteers will be answering the phones this year.

"Mostly the Lions [club members] will be answering those phones. We used to have 32 phones. Now we're down to 12 phones," he said.

"It's a huge difference. It's a huge area and I hope the donations come in. But we are trying our best anyway to do it."

The telethon takes place on Dec. 5, between 7 and 11 p.m. Khoury says they've already received 10,000 requests for assistance this year.

Peggy Bendell has been volunteering with Operation Christmas Child in the Timmins/Porcupine area for decades. She encourages people to go online to donate and "fill" shoe boxes for children in need. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Operation Christmas Child

The show must go on over in Timmins, as well. That's where another group that helps children is stuffing shoe boxes as part of Operation Christmas Child, through the organization known as Samaritan's Purse.

Shoe boxes are filled with toys, school supplies, and toiletries to be sent to children in developing countries, like Costa Rica.

Peggy Bendell, who has been co-ordinating the effort in the Porcupine and Timmins area for years, says she didn't think the fundraiser was going to happen at all.

"I had retired last year, but I was approached because they couldn't find another volunteer," she said.

This year will be different, though, as they are not getting boxes filled by students at schools, or kids' clubs like Girl Guides or Scouts.

"It's just too much extra stress, especially there in the schools," Bendell said.

"So we've just been getting the word out to the community to do this. And yesterday we had 24 boxes coming in from one family, which I thought was wonderful."

There is also a virtual shoebox effort, where people can go online, make a financial donation, and someone else will fill the shoebox.

"They do have options," Bendell said. "You can click what you want to go in there from what they already have, because people donate supplies."

Bendell says she is wrapping up the Timmins-area shoebox program this week, but she encourages people to go online to take part in the virtual shoebox-stuffing program.