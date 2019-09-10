Lily Fielding, Sudbury philanthropist, dead at 103

Lily Fielding, a well-known community builder in Greater Sudbury, died Sunday at 103 years old.

Her philanthropic initiatives were wide-ranging, including donating Kivi Park, a 450-acre all-season park to the Sudbury community.

In a statement, Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger extended his sympathies to the Fielding family.

"Lily's legacy of philanthropic initiatives for the arts, education, health care and the environment including the gifting of the incredible Kivi Park to the public have had a profound impact across our community and the people who live here in so many ways," Bigger said.

"I want to thank Lily for all of her generosity and efforts towards making our community a better place to live which I know will be celebrated by many for generations to come."

Fielding's funeral will be held Monday at the Church of Epiphany on Larch Street.