Lightning electrifies the skies and ground of Sudbury
Throughout her life, June Tuznik has seen her fair share of intense weather, but on Wednesday in Sudbury she managed to capture quite a sight.
Tuznik was taking a video of the storm when lighting struck, about 200 metres from her southend apartment.
"I have never witnessed lightning strikes that close in my life," she said.
"A few minutes after I shot my video, I saw lightning strike a hydro pole about 500 metres away. There was a big flash of light in the sky."
Thankfully, the lightning strike Tuznik saw didn't cause any damage.
However, that same night lightning hit a church in the Minnow Lake area, destroying most of it. A home in the southend was also hit and caught fire, but crews were able to put it out quickly.
