It's shaping up to be a steamy weekend in Greater Sudbury and that's got heat-weary residents looking for the nearest beach.

At this point in the season, there are no reports of blue-green algae or other pollutants in Sudbury-area lakes.

Lori Henri, the city's recreation coordinator, says compared to parks and playgrounds, beaches get extra maintenance.

"Our lifeguards are trained to spot blue-green algae, and will warn the public if the algae is within the swimming area of the bouy lines and recommend that people don't go into the water at that time," she said.

"But it comes and goes. It can come in, as fast as it goes."

Henri says lifeguards also make sure the space is ready for beach goers.

"Everyday, we have staff on our beaches that pick up garbage, anything that...the beaches are raked in the morning," she said. "They keep the beaches very, very clean."

There have been complaints in other jurisdictions about people finding needles in the sand at beaches.

A city spokesperson says there haven't been any complaints of that in Sudbury.

However, if a needle is found the lifeguard should be notified, or city staff called at 311 to deal with disposing of the needle safely.