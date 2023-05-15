YMCA of Northeastern Ontario 'thrilled' with a lower age requirement for lifeguards

The YMCA of Northeastern Ontario says it welcomes new changes that lower the minimum age requirement for lifeguards in the province from 16 to 15.

The provincial government lowered the age requirements for lifeguards on June 2, to address staffing shortages at pools and beaches across Ontario.

"Lowering the age for youth to become lifeguards creates more job opportunities for youth in a rewarding position that can help keep community pools and recreational camp waterfronts safe," Health Minister Sylvia Jones said in a press release.

Helen Francis is the CEO of the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Helen Francis, CEO of the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario, said she was "thrilled" the province has lowered the age for lifeguards.

Francis said 15-year-olds could always get their national lifeguard certification, but had to wait up to a year to be able to work at a public pool or beach.

"Which leads to the risk that they don't get the opportunity to put their learnings into practice quick enough," she said.

"And secondly, our 15-year-old youth who are keen to work, and in some cases need to work, they often find alternative employment. So it doesn't help us with feeding our pipeline for lifeguards."

Francis said the YMCA is always looking for new lifeguards at its downtown Sudbury location.

Due to a shortage of lifeguards, she said they've had to reduce their schedule or close the pool on some occasions.

Francis said she expects the new age requirements to open up a new group of candidates who can become lifeguards and added many 15-year-olds are willing and ready to work as lifeguards.

"In an increasing number of cases, it is because our youth really do need to contribute to their living and family situations just because the cost of living is rising so high," she said.

City of Greater Sudbury also welcomes change

The City of Greater Sudbury says it also welcomes the change, but is currently meeting its requirements for lifeguards.

The city operates five municipal pools and seven public beaches that require lifeguards.

Cindy Dent, the city's recreation manager, said demand at the pools tends to go down in the summer months because there are fewer swimming programs on offer, as families go away on vacation or take advantage of lakes in the region.

While Dent said the city has fewer lifeguards now than it did four or five years ago, there are still enough on staff to meet demand during the slower summer months at municipal pools.

Dent said she expects the age requirement for lifeguards to lead to a larger cohort of people the city could hire when it needs to fill those roles.