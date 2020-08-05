Three drownings in northeastern Ontario over the long weekend has prompted warnings from water safety experts.

Police reported that three people died in separate incidents Saturday. Two deaths were boating-related, one was a swimmer.

Kendra MacIsaac, general manager of health, fitness and aquatics at the YMCA in Sudbury, said people need to wear life jackets or personal flotation devices any time they're headed out on the water.

"I think people might feel that they don't need to wear a life jacket, for example, while they're in a boat if they know how to swim," MacIsaac said.

"Where in reality, anyone in a boat should be wearing an approved life jacket ... I think people sometimes are overconfident."

MacIsaac added that going out on the water can be unpredictable.

"Accidents can happen at a time whether or not the weather changes," she said.

"Or [people] might fall and hit their head and become unconscious where with a lifejacket, their risk of drowning becomes a lot less."

Between January 1 and August 4, 61 people drowned in Ontario.

The Lifesaving Society of Ontario said those deaths represent more than one third of the fatalities in the province.