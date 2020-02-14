Ontario is trying to get more families hooked on fishing.

Four times a year the province waives the fees for fishing licenses– $15.07 for a one-year conservation license and $26.57 for a sport fishing license. Monday is the last day people can take advantage of the current Family Day weekend program.

Although the program is expected to get more families engaged with fishing, local businesses are also seeing the benefit.

Walter Boeswald, a manager at Ramakko's outdoor store in Sudbury, said the free fishing weekend has been a boon to small businesses in northern Ontario.

"[Customers] are not necessarily coming in and buying all these rods and reels and everything else," Boeswald said. "But they're coming in and they're getting bait...they're probably buying other things too, and say 'Hey, I need a better set of gloves or boots or something else."

"They don't mind because they're going to get much more use out of it beyond ice fishing," he said. " So it certainly helps, traffic-wise anyways, and sales obviously would come along with it."

Boeswald also said that the province made a good decision setting these license-free days to coincide with family holidays.

"Like anything else, it's just getting out there and trying and passing the time with people you care about most."

Walter Boeswald, manager at Ramakko’s in Sudbury, says there’s an uptick in business ahead of license-free family fishing weekends. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

John Yakabuski, Ontario's minister of natural resources and forestry, said the purpose of the program is to inspire the next generation of anglers.

"We're hoping that that will encourage people to get involved and say 'You know what? We had a great deal of fun. This was wonderful. I think we're going to get a fishing license because we're going to do this more often.'

The industry, Yakabuski said, contributes $2.2 billion to Ontario's economy.

The province schedules four license-free fishing weekends per year. They coincide with family holidays, like Mother's Day, Father's Day, Family Day and during the Canada Day weekend.

The next event is May 9-10.

You can find out more information about Ontario's fishing rules and guidelines by visiting their website.