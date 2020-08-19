Since the pandemic started in March, Sudbury police say they have seized 151 licence plates.

The police recently posted the information on social media. Constable David Hamilton with the traffic unit says the post is a way to educate the public that the plate on a car has to match the registration.

"To also ensure that if there was any change, for instance if they were moving a licence plate from one vehicle to another, that the Ministry of Transportation must be notified," he said.

He says the plates were seized for a variety of reasons, including being not matching the vehicle, improper registration or expired.

Since March, our Traffic Unit has seized 151 licence plates that:<br>- were unattached to unregistered vehicles;<br>- did not belong to the registered owners of the plates;<br>- were temporary (mechanical fitness certification never completed);<br>- were found/recovered (stolen/missing) 🧐 <a href="https://t.co/S8L3q7KFDI">pic.twitter.com/S8L3q7KFDI</a> —@SudburyPolice

Hamilton says there is an exemption in place if your car registration renewal fell on March 1 or after because the pandemic made it difficult to get services. But he says if your registration expired before that, there is no exemption.

"There are still a lot of drivers who are unsure as to what is required or not required due to the pandemic," he said.

"What I would encourage people to do is visit the Service Ontario website."

Hamilton says a number of services can be done online.