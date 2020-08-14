Greater Sudbury to reopen some library branches on Monday
Branches will open for half days and physical distancing measures will be in place
The City of Greater Sudbury says it will reopen six branches of the library on Monday.
To start, the branches in Chelmsford, Lively, the Main branch, New Sudbury, South End and Valley East will open between Monday and Fridays. The hours will be between 9 a.m. and noon on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays, and between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Under instruction by the health unit, patrons are required to wear a mask or face covering when visiting any indoor city facilities. The city says branches will have an occupancy limit and people are asked to complete their visits in a timely manner.
Branches will also resume municipal services, such as the sale of transit passes, pet registration tags and garbage bag tabs.
"The importance of libraries to the mental and emotional health of our community has become more apparent than ever through these days of change and uncertainty," mayor Brian Bigger said.
"I look forward to the gradual return of all 13 branches in our community."
The city says some materials won't be available, as they can't be sanitized. Those materials include newspapers, puzzles and games. However, staff will copy newspaper articles on request at no cost.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.