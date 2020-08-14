The City of Greater Sudbury says it will reopen six branches of the library on Monday.

To start, the branches in Chelmsford, Lively, the Main branch, New Sudbury, South End and Valley East will open between Monday and Fridays. The hours will be between 9 a.m. and noon on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays, and between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Under instruction by the health unit, patrons are required to wear a mask or face covering when visiting any indoor city facilities. The city says branches will have an occupancy limit and people are asked to complete their visits in a timely manner.

Branches will also resume municipal services, such as the sale of transit passes, pet registration tags and garbage bag tabs.

"The importance of libraries to the mental and emotional health of our community has become more apparent than ever through these days of change and uncertainty," mayor Brian Bigger said.

"I look forward to the gradual return of all 13 branches in our community."

The city says some materials won't be available, as they can't be sanitized. Those materials include newspapers, puzzles and games. However, staff will copy newspaper articles on request at no cost.