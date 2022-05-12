Liberals drop Parry Sound-Muskoka candidate for views on homosexuality

The Ontario Liberals have dropped a candidate who published a book detailing scientifically baseless views on homosexuality.

A spokeswoman for the party says former Parry Sound-Muskoka candidate Barry Stanley did not disclose the existence of his book to the party's vetting team.

Andrea Ernesaks says the party informed Stanley he would not run as a Liberal candidate once it learned of the "history" of his views published in the book.

Media reports published Wednesday described a book self-published by Stanley that suggests homosexuality "may also be caused by depleted rebreathing occurring shortly after birth" and is "related to how the brain has developed."

Ernesaks says party leader Steven Del Duca and the party itself condemn Stanley's views and won't accept candidates with a history of homophobia or bigotry.

Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.