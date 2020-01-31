The six candidates running to become the next leader of the Ontario Liberal Party took on northern issues at a debate Thursday night in Sudbury.

The three women and three men — all from different backgrounds and political experiences — were before a crowd of about 70 local party members.

Two are current Liberal MPPs at Queen's Park: Don Valley East MPP Micheal Coteau and Scarborough-Guildwood MPP Mitzie Hunter. Steven Del Duca is the former MPP for Vaughan and a former cabinet minister.

Alvin Tedjo worked as a policy advisor at Queen's Park and is a former Liberal candidate for Oakville North Burlington. Kate Graham is an academic and researcher, who also previously ran for the Liberals in London North Centre. The final candidate is Ottawa-based lawyer Brenda Hollingsworth.

Critical part of Ontario's economy

The first issue up for discussion was how each candidate would support northern Ontario's mining and forestry sector.

Hunter said there are opportunities to help the resource sector prosper through technology and innovation.

While Del Duca says the north has unique challenges, he'd look to those working in the industry for their expertise.

"We want to work with you toward solutions that'll make sense," Del Duca said.

Graham agreed, calling northern Ontario 'the gem of the province.' She wants to see communities have more say.

"I'm very interested in building the kind of party where people in every single community have a lot more say than you have in the past and decision making is spread across all Ontario," she said.

Hollingsworth spoke about addressing the shortage of workers in skilled trades. Tedjo said he wants to create a plan to provide lasting and sustainable resource development.

While Coteau told the crowd that northern communities need a partner at Queen's Park. He would create a Northern Ontario advisory council to hear such concerns.

"Ensure that as we build a stronger municipal relationship with queen's park that those things would be top of mind," Coteau said.

How would you as leader act on Indigenous reconciliation?

Another issue up for discussion during Thursday's debate was the role of the provincial government in Indigenous reconciliation.

Hunter told the crowd that the government needs to see Indigenous communities as partners.

"There's a lot we have to get right when it comes to reconciliation. Justice Murray Sinclair says education heals and I believe that's where it starts," she said.

About 70 local Liberal members were at the candidates' debate Thursday in Sudbury, to hear what each of the six candidates had to say about issues important to northern Ontario. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Coteau feels the government needs to set a tone of respect with Indigenous communities. While Graham said a government that is committed to supporting Indigenous people needs to listen to them.

As a lawyer, Hollingsworth wants to see changes in the justice sector.

"To make sure that provincially-appointed judges are better representative of the Indigenous communities," she said.

Tedjo says the province needs to step up to provide better access to health care and education to Indigenous residents. While Del Duca wants to see an economic development legacy for Indigenous partners.

There are three more debates scheduled before Ontario Liberals vote for a new leader on March 7, in Mississauga.