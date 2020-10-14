The Medical Officer of Health for the Porcupine Health Unit says she's been questioned a lot as to why there is so much secrecy about positive cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Lianne Catton says keeping a tight wrap on the details is necessary for a number of reasons, and that personal health information needs to be protected so people in small communities aren't identified and stigmatized.

She says the health unit also has to maintain the trust of contacts of positive cases.

"I'm very concerned that the amount of speculation and judgment placed will perhaps impact the amount of information people are willing to provide us," she said.



She noted the health unit depends on the information, as it is critical for investigation and follow up in COVID-19 cases.

"They trust us with this information and we need everyone else to trust us with that information ... and if there is a public health risk, we will provide you with that information."

Catton says people need to draw the line between what they want to know and what they need to know.

"I'm often advised that people aren't asking for names or addresses, so it's not really personal information, and why don't we give more information? And when it comes to schools and when it comes to minors, I'm very concerned about the impact of people potentially being identified in our small communities as cases, and for information around their situation to be shared inappropriately," she said.

"We continue to call for kindness and highlight the extreme importance of respecting confidentiality and privacy. This goes beyond someone's age, name, address. It includes personal health information."

Catton says medical officers of health are custodians of personal health information under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, and are held to a different standard than some other areas across the system.

"We have a duty to protect this information, which is why the health unit only reports cases in broader areas and not specific communities, which is why we do not discuss specific cases and the details around maybe what their symptoms were or where they were when they had symptoms," she said.

"All of those things constitute personal health information. It is much more than just someone's name or address that we have a duty to protect."

Catton says they are continuing to see "a tremendous amount of judgment, blame and stigma toward our cases and exceeding amounts of speculation around what individuals did, what harms they put others at. And this is extremely worrisome."