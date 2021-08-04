Sudbury union head urging caution as province's back-to-school plan leaves questions

The head of Sudbury's public teacher union is urging caution as the province unveils its back-to-school plans for September.

Students and staff are expected to be back in class this fall, with precautions taken for indoor learning, including wearing face masks and adding increased ventilation in schools.

While remote learning will remain an option, the province's strategy is short on details about how schools will manage COVID-19 cases and outbreaks.

Liana Holm, president of the Rainbow local of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, said she understands that parents, teachers and students want to return to a normal school experience, but being cautious is important.

"I'm confused as to how this plan will not put us right back into the same place where we were the last two years," Holm said.

The province's plan makes no mention of a slow move forward, increasing distance between students, or reducing the number of people per room, Holm said, points that have been pushed by teachers' unions since the first lockdown.

"The EFTO put out a press release calling for a cautious approach, and I don't see that in this document right now," Holm said. "I see that there's a full steam ahead approach."

On Wednesday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the province was committing another $25 million to improve ventilation in schools.

"We are following the best expert advice by ensuring all schools have improved air ventilation, including deploying an additional 20,000 HEPA units, in total over 70,000 ventilation devices, to help ensure schools remain as safe as possible," Lecce said in a statement.

"With the work we have done, I am confident we will keep students and staff safe in our schools as we reopen for the 2021-22 school year."

Ontario's Science Table said in a recent report that poorly-ventilated areas could contribute to spread of COVID-19.

"SARS-CoV-2 is primarily transmitted by aerosols and respiratory droplets during close unprotected contact, and it is recognized that aerosols play a role in longer range transmission of SARS-CoV-2, especially in poorly ventilated indoor areas," the report said.

"Adequately ventilated classroom environments are important measures to reduce the likelihood of transmission."