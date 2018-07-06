The North East Local Health Integration Network is giving Health Sciences North $4.8 million in one-time funding to alleviate what it calls program pressures at the hospital.

This stems from the findings of a third party review of HSN's 2018-2019 budget.

In a news release, the LHIN says it will allow HSN to carry a deficit of one per cent.

That's on the condition it achieves balanced budgets in years to come.

As for jobs, the budget has already affected approximately 50 people from management and non-unionized staff.

If recommendations are put in place, it would avoid approximately 42 unionized employees from being laid off.

This leaves the fate of approximately 64 unionized employees to be dealt with in the future.

Both agencies say work has begun on the report's 23 recommendations.

They include safeguards to the continuity of care for patients in Sudbury and across the region, as well as to create a more coordinated health care system.