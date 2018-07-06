Health Sciences North receives $4.8M to lower budget deficit
LHIN says if plan implemented, 42 unionized jobs will not be cut
The North East Local Health Integration Network is giving Health Sciences North $4.8 million in one-time funding to alleviate what it calls program pressures at the hospital.
This stems from the findings of a third party review of HSN's 2018-2019 budget.
In a news release, the LHIN says it will allow HSN to carry a deficit of one per cent.
That's on the condition it achieves balanced budgets in years to come.
As for jobs, the budget has already affected approximately 50 people from management and non-unionized staff.
If recommendations are put in place, it would avoid approximately 42 unionized employees from being laid off.
This leaves the fate of approximately 64 unionized employees to be dealt with in the future.
Both agencies say work has begun on the report's 23 recommendations.
They include safeguards to the continuity of care for patients in Sudbury and across the region, as well as to create a more coordinated health care system.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.