Rally against LGBTQ content in schools in Sudbury, Ont. attracts counter-protest

Around 100 protesters and counter-protesters were outside Tom Davies Square in Sudbury, Ont., where LGBTQ-inclusive education policies were under the spotlight.

Protests across Canada under the "1 Million March 4 Children" banner say they oppose sexual orientation and gender identity content in school curricula.

Jennifer Dodd says parents should have more say in what their children learn at school. (Erika Chorostil/CBC )

"We're not against gay, trans," said protester Jennifer Dodd.

"It's not what it's about. We have sexually explicit material in the schools and teachers that are stepping over the line and teaching our kids the ideology."

Dodd said parents need to have more rights in terms of deciding what their children are taught in schools.

But critics say "parental rights" arguments don't account for the concerns of LGBTQ parents and those with LGBTQ children.

"If children cannot vote until they're 18, how can they make up their mind about their gender identity when they're four and five years old?" asked protester Tahani Joubeily.

However, Ontario's curriculum does not teach children about gender identity until Grade 8 .

Kaleo Duncanson-Hales took time away from classes to stand up for trans rights in Sudbury. (Erika Chorostil/CBC)

Counter-protester Kaleo Duncanson-Hales, who is trans, said it was important for them to join the opposition to the day's protests.

"I went from an all- girls Catholic school, came to Sudbury Secondary where they had that information, they had that inclusivity and it literally saved my life having that information, having all that," Duncanson-Hales said.

"So I don't want that taken away from me and I don't want that taken away from the next generation."

Sudbury trans rights activist Rita OLink said she found the protests across the country distressing.

"This is the garbage that has come up from the States and is now here in Canada," OLink said.

"I used to feel very safe in Sudbury. Now, not so much."