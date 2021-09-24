This past weekend, Canada joined a handful of countries in establishing an action plan to support 2SLGBTQ (two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) communities.

The plan, the first of its kind in Canada, comes with a $1 million investment.

Douglas Elliott, the lead counsel in a historic, national class action lawsuit around the systematic mistreatment of LGBTQ military and government employees launched against the Canadian government in 2016, said the plan was "impressive."

"The fact that we have one at all puts us in a very small group of progressive countries," Elliot said. "It's 53 pages long, it's $100 million over 20 years and has a wide range of initiatives."

More than $5 million of the funding will go toward the launch of a public awareness campaign, while $7.7 million has been earmarked for data collection and community led policy research to support federal action on 2SLGBT issues.

"The bulk of the money, the 75 per cent of this $100 million over 5 years, is going to go to community-based organizations with an emphasis on indigenous communities, racialized communities, disabled people and rural communities," Elliot said.

"And that's very good news for Northern Ontario."

Elliot added that there were only two points he would have liked to see addressed in the plan.

"We had called for the appointment of a special ambassador on LGBTQ issues internationally," Elliot said. "Italy has one. And the other I would like to have seen was a commitment to releasing all the historic documents related to the purge."

Lynne Gouliquer is an associate professor at Laurentian University, and a survivor of the federal government's gay purge. (Submitted by Lynne Gouliquer)

From 1950 to 1992, thousands of LGBTQ personnel across the civil service including Canadians in the military and RCMP were grilled by special investigation units, hooked up to polygraph machines and ultimately discharged from service — deemed a threat to national security.

That period, and those tactics, have since been referred to as "the gay purge."

"That commitment is not there," Elliot said. "We're still fighting them on in court on that, but hopefully that will get resolved."

Lynne Gouliquer, a professor at Laurentian University, said she was impressed that the act recognized two-spirit members of Indigenous communities, saying the addition of "2S" in the act was a significant step toward addressing some historical wrongs.

People march in Montreal's Pride parade in 2021. The federal action plan announcement came the same day as Ottawa's scheduled Pride parade. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press)

"We need to understand the history of the Canadian country, the colonial system that was put in place and all of the historical backdrop of the conservative, imperialist religious views that built this country," Gouliquer said. "Because it's built on gender relations between men and women, traditional relations and roles."

"Imagine being a 2S person when the colonial people arrive. If they perceived you as a man or woman, you would have been shoved back into those roles because they did not recognize the 2S role in the Indigenous First Nations, Inuit communities."

"You would have been pushed back and forced into the roles, those two gender roles and the consequences that led out of that."

Even within the context of history, Gouliquer said that the act is more than a positive first step.

"I think what it means is that there's going to be more information that comes out, and more services that are provided," Gouliquer said. "This group is part of the ones that often get discriminated against, they go missing."

"So First Nations, Inuit, Métis communities will be able to reach out and access…other communities. To put themselves further out there and provide more services."