West Nipissing man found dead in Lake Nipissing

Provincial police say they have recovered the body of a West Nipissing, Ont. resident on Lake Nipissing.

Foul play is not suspected

Police responded to a vessel in Lake Nipissing with no operator on May 26. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

The discovery was made a day after responding to a vessel in Lake Nipissing with no operator.

Just before noon on May 27, police say they recovered the body of 63-year-old Leo Perron.

A post mortem exam of the deceased has been scheduled. Foul play is not suspected.

