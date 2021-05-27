West Nipissing man found dead in Lake Nipissing
Provincial police say they have recovered the body of a West Nipissing, Ont. resident on Lake Nipissing.
Foul play is not suspected
The discovery was made a day after responding to a vessel in Lake Nipissing with no operator.
Just before noon on May 27, police say they recovered the body of 63-year-old Leo Perron.
A post mortem exam of the deceased has been scheduled. Foul play is not suspected.