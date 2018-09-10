Sudbury park helps to remember those who died from an occupational disease
List of names now on display at Leo Gerard Workers’ Memorial Park
A park in Greater Sudbury is now also home to remember those who have died from an occupational disease.
On Monday, the names of people who died in Sudbury due to an occupational disease were unveiled at the Leo Gerard Workers' Memorial Park in Val Caron.
It's something that's close to J.P. Mrochek's heart. He assists people in applying to the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board for benefits for occupational disease.
He says the headlines often memorialize those killed in the workplace, while others die out of the spotlight.
"I don't think we should leave this earth because we've chosen to do the work that we've done," he said.
"I don't think it's fair that because we've earned a living that we pay the ultimate price."
Mrochek says it was important to broaden the memorial at the park to include those who passed because their jobs made them sick.
"I think our perceptions around how people pass and regardless of age, I don't care if you are 25 or 85," he said.
"This should never be a trade off between your health or your choice of careers."
With files from Kate Rutherford
