Migrant farm labourers have been hard hit by COVID-19 in Canada, with outbreaks at more than a dozen operations and three deaths.

Only a fraction of the 60,000 foreign farm workers end up in northern Ontario.

Leisure Farms in Sturgeon Falls usually brings in about 17 Mexican workers to help with the strawberry crop.

Manager Mitch Deschatalets says only 12 were able to get their papers in order this spring after the pandemic hit.

"We're in sort of the safest position, working outside every day. And they're not going to town. So they're as safe as they can get, I guess," he said.

"But ... it's a worry for everybody."

Deschatalets says fewer migrant workers has meant longer hours for his Canadian employees as they get ready for strawberry season. He says some students who would normally be in school in the spring were also brought on to help.

"We're hoping for an OK or average year," he said. "Luckily the weather co-operated for us in a sense there wasn't much rain in the spring, so we were able to do seven days a week, every week."

Deschatalets said he expects Leisure Farms to be open for berry pickers in early July, but the farm has changed how people will get to the berries for picking.

"People are having to walk on the fields instead of hopping on wagons so they're able to keep a distance, even to get to the fields," he said, adding that they will start charging a flat rate for baskets of strawberries, instead of selling them by the pound.

"[It will be] two litre or four litre baskets. People will be charged per basket and not by weight, so that way we're not going to pick up each individual basket and weigh them. So it'll be faster in, faster out and less exposure and less handling."

Deschatalets says he doesn't forecast too much change when it comes to the vegetable part of the operation.

"We usually pick all the vegetables and sell them, on a daily basis, here at the farm. But the one that's stressing us most is pumpkin season, at the end of September. We do a lot of activities for the pumpkin season and that part might be affected quite a bit," he said.

"We're not planning much right now for that, because things change every week."