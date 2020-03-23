Royal Canadian Legions are facing financial pressure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and Ontario's NDP wants the province to step in to help.

When the economy shut down in March due to the pandemic, branches of the legions were not able to raise money by holding fish frys, renting out hall space or serving people at bars.

However, Stuart O'Neil, president of the Falconbridge-Garson Legion in Greater Sudbury, says the bills kept coming in.

"It's just every little thing that we would normally have to deal with," he said. "And that adds up and that of course reduces your bank account rather quickly."

Legions are considered non-profit organizations and O'Neil says that means they don't qualify for government relief funding.

"We had no employees, so the wage subsidy wasn't available," he said.

"CERB of course didn't apply for us. The one-time business loan is out there but we have been advised by command … not to get that because even to try and pay 75 per cent of that back in a short period of time is just about impossible because as a not-for-profit organization, you're not trying to build a big profit."

President of the Capreol Legion Louis Dines says financial help is needed.

"Anything we could get from [the government] would be greatly appreciated," he said.

"It's hard to operate the way we are right now."

'Heart' of community

Nickel Belt NDP MPP France Gélinas wants the provincial government to step in and assist. On Wednesday, she sent an open letter to Premier Doug Ford, saying legions raise funds that support veterans, older adults and communities.

She says the loss of revenue is not the only problem.

"Legions were advised on May 20th that their insurance provider had denied their 'Business Interruption Loss' claims," she wrote.

"The branches in Nickel Belt have lost thousands of dollars over the last several months and some are concerned about the possibility of having to close permanently."

Gélinas says something needs to be done to support legions.

"They are at the heart of their community," she said.

"They are supported by some of the most elderly residents of their community, who know the community inside and out. The risk of losing this — I'm not willing to risk this at all."