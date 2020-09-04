Dario Zulich, the property developer whose vision for the Kingsway Entertainment District in Sudbury has drawn criticism from several high-profile groups and legal challenges from local business owners, says it's time to move forward.

A Superior Court in Sudbury has ruled the city did no wrong when approving bylaws for the development of the $100 million project, which is expected to include a casino, hotel, and new municipal arena.

The challenge was presented by Tom Fortin, a Sudbury entrepreneur.

In the court challenge, lawyers representing Fortin, said the city of Greater Sudbury acted in "a pattern of bad faith" in the process to approve the KED.

The case in Superior Court was not about the plans for the KED themselves — but rather how the city approved the development.

In an emailed statement, Zulich said:

"It's now time for us all to put this behind us and work together to grow Greater Sudbury."

The city said it's also "pleased" with the decision reached by Regional Senior Justice Ellies.

"City staff will now take some time to review the documentation and bring the clarified details and information to City Council as soon as possible," the city said in an emailed statement.

"This is a positive step forward, and we are confident we can expect to see similar results resolving the appeals to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) that will allow the City of Greater Sudbury to proceed with its plans for modernization and development as planned in 2017."

Tom Fortin could not be reached for comment.