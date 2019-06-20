People in Sudbury say they are worried about how cuts to legal aid funding will affect the city's most vulnerable.

On Wednesday, Sudbury New Democrat MPP Jamie West hosted a town hall to discuss the issue. Earlier this year, the Ford government announced plans to cut legal aid funding by 30 per cent. The province has also raised the income threshold affecting legal aid eligibility.

Odette St-Gelais is on the Ontario Disability Support Program or ODSP. She says help from legal aid changed her life.

"With the legal clinic, it took me two to three years, prior to seeing them to get my pension and once I was able to go through them, they helped me out in a matter of months, I would say," she said.

"Because on my own I couldn't get my pension, I got refused several times."

West says everyone should have fair access to the legal system.

"It really is the most vulnerable people who will be affected," he said.

"What it comes down to is that justice isn't justice if you don't have access to it. If you don't know the laws and you're able to purchase a lawyer who can help you, you have an advantage over someone who can't purchase a lawyer."

The Sudbury Community Legal Aid Clinic helps people with a variety of issues including housing and ODSP.

Executive Director Monique Woolnough says the loss in funding could be devastating for low-income people in the city.

"[It] could be the difference between staying in Ontario Works and making $700 a month for the rest of your life and being on ODSP and making $1200, which is still not enough but it's better in terms of your health," she said.

Monique Woolnough is the executive director of the Sudbury Community Legal Aid Clinic. (Jamie-Lee McKenzie/CBC)

"We know that poverty keeps people sick and it makes people sicker, so the bare minimum that we're fighting for is huge in terms of the impact on people's lives."

Woolnough says she fears more changes are coming.

"What is very concerning is that the province has announced a review of the legal aid clinic system which could include an elimination, it could include taking away our community board meaning an office in Toronto would control how the services are here," she said.

"The legal clinic has been here for 40 years. We've always had a community board of directors. That is to keep us accountable to what is going on in Sudbury."

Woolnough says the Sudbury Community Legal Aid Clinic has been doing everything it can to fight back against these cuts.