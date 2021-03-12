Lefebvre says he's not seeking re-election as Sudbury MP

Member of Parliament Paul Lefebvre says he's not seeking re-election in the Sudbury riding.

Lefebvre made the announcement in a Facebook post Friday afternoon. He was first elected in 2015.

In the post, Lefebvre said the past six years away from his family have "been difficult" and he was still optimistic about Sudbury's future.

"I have worked proudly as a member of Team Trudeau to promote Canada's mining and minerals sector around the world," the post reads.

"And I have worked to promote Sudbury's exceptional global position as leader in mining and minerals exploration."