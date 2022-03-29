North Bay police say Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini won't be facing criminal charges.

The North Bay force was asked by Sudbury police to investigate allegations Vagnini, who at the time was a member of the police services board, threatened another council member.

Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc told CBC he was threatened by Vagnini following a council meeting on Jan. 25 and then called police.

In a statement, North Bay police said it has concluded its investigation and there are insufficient grounds to lay criminal charges.

Vagnini has always maintained he did nothing wrong.

His fellow councillors voted to remove him from the police services board in February.