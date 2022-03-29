Skip to Main Content
Sudbury

No charges to be laid against Sudbury city councillor following threat investigation

North Bay police say Sudbury city Coun. Michael Vagnini won't face criminal charges after an investigation into allegations he threatened another council member.

Allegation made after Jan. 25 council meeting

Michael Vagnini, Sudbury city councillor for Ward 2, won't have any criminal charges laid against him following an investigation by North Bay, Ont., police. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

The North Bay force was asked by Sudbury police to investigate allegations Vagnini, who at the time was a member of the police services board, threatened another council member.

Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc told CBC he was threatened by Vagnini following a council meeting on Jan. 25 and then called police.

In a statement, North Bay police said it has concluded its investigation and there are insufficient grounds to lay criminal charges. 

Vagnini has always maintained he did nothing wrong.

His fellow councillors voted to remove him from the police services board in February. 

