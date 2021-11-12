Skip to Main Content
Sudbury·Northern Nosh

Learn how a trip to Vietnam inspired this family to make cheese in Kapuskasing

Fromagerie Kapuskoise ships its French-style cheese across the country.

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Fromagerie Kapuskoise is a family affair. From left to right: Samantha Nadeau, Wenjing Liu, François Nadeau, Emmanuel Nadeau, Ellen Nadeau and Denis Nadeau. (Supplied by Denis Nadeau)

It's probably no surprise to most of you that I'm a big fan of cheese.

We have our fair share of great cheese makers here in northern Ontario — and for this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I'm going to introduce you to a relative newcomer that sells beautiful, French-style cheese.

A selection of cheese from Fromagerie Kapuskoise. (Supplied by Denis Nadeau)

Thanks to Up North listeners Elaine Bradley and Janice McDougall for suggesting I learn more about Fromagerie Kapuskoise.

I chatted with Denis Nadeau, father of cheese maker François Nadeau, to find out how the family business started.

Tap on the player to learn more.

Up North7:58Northern Nosh: Fromagerie Kapuskoise
This week, we're in Kapuskasing to learn how a trip to Vietnam inspired a man to make cheese in Northern Ontario. Jonathan spoke with Denis Nadeau, father of cheesemaker François Nadeau, to learn more about Fromagerie Kapuskoise. 7:58

Fromagerie Kapuskoise is located at 376 Government Rd. E in Kapuskasing, or visit their website.

Inside the aging room. (Supplied by Denis Nadeau)

Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

