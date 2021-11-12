Learn how a trip to Vietnam inspired this family to make cheese in Kapuskasing

It's probably no surprise to most of you that I'm a big fan of cheese.

We have our fair share of great cheese makers here in northern Ontario — and for this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I'm going to introduce you to a relative newcomer that sells beautiful, French-style cheese.

A selection of cheese from Fromagerie Kapuskoise. (Supplied by Denis Nadeau)

Thanks to Up North listeners Elaine Bradley and Janice McDougall for suggesting I learn more about Fromagerie Kapuskoise.

I chatted with Denis Nadeau, father of cheese maker François Nadeau, to find out how the family business started.

Up North 7:58 Northern Nosh: Fromagerie Kapuskoise This week, we're in Kapuskasing to learn how a trip to Vietnam inspired a man to make cheese in Northern Ontario. Jonathan spoke with Denis Nadeau, father of cheesemaker François Nadeau, to learn more about Fromagerie Kapuskoise. 7:58

Fromagerie Kapuskoise is located at 376 Government Rd. E in Kapuskasing, or visit their website.

Inside the aging room. (Supplied by Denis Nadeau)

