Learn how a trip to Vietnam inspired this family to make cheese in Kapuskasing
Fromagerie Kapuskoise ships its French-style cheese across the country
It's probably no surprise to most of you that I'm a big fan of cheese.
We have our fair share of great cheese makers here in northern Ontario — and for this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I'm going to introduce you to a relative newcomer that sells beautiful, French-style cheese.
Thanks to Up North listeners Elaine Bradley and Janice McDougall for suggesting I learn more about Fromagerie Kapuskoise.
I chatted with Denis Nadeau, father of cheese maker François Nadeau, to find out how the family business started.
Tap on the player to learn more.
Fromagerie Kapuskoise is located at 376 Government Rd. E in Kapuskasing, or visit their website.
Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch!
