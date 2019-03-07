Sudbury police say two men have been arrested and charged after several thefts at LCBO stores.

Police say over the past few months, they've been investigating multiple reports of theft from LCBO stores involving these same two men.

On Friday, Feb. 22, police located a 25-year-old man they were searching for. He was arrested and charged on outstanding arrest warrants in relation to 17 thefts under $5,000.

Police say he is also accused of going to the New Sudbury Centre and assaulting an employee before leaving with merchandise.

On Feb. 23, police found a 32-year-old man they were looking for. He was arrested and charged on outstanding arrest warrants in relation to four thefts under $5,000 as well as mischief under $5,000, failing to comply with recognizance and failing to attend court.

"Criminals who continue to target our local businesses will be identified, located, arrested and charged accordingly," police stated in a release.

"Our Break, Enter and Robbery Unit is very good at what they do and they will find you."