Sudbury police charge man accused of 6 LCBO thefts
Sudbury police say a 28-year-old man has been charged after six thefts from LCBO stores.
Police say all thefts took place in New Sudbury in a 2 week period
Police say around 2 p.m. on Thursday, a man went into a LCBO store and filled a shopping bag with multiple 40 ounce and 60 ounce bottles of alcohol.
He then allegedly left the store without paying.
An employee contacted police. The man was identified by police as someone who was wanted for five other thefts at LCBO stores. All of the stores are located in New Sudbury. Police say the thefts took place between Jan. 30 and Feb. 14.
The man was seen getting on a city bus headed for the downtown terminal. Police went there and arrested him.
He's been charged with six counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.
