Two former Laurentian University professors want people to remember what made Laurentian great before deep cuts to the school's programs and faculty.

Charles Ramcharan and David Lesbarrieres have launched a website called We Were Great that will feature profiles of faculty and staff who lost their jobs.

They launched it February 1, the one-year anniversary of Laurentian's insolvency.

Ramcharan, the former Interim Director of the School of the Environment before its elimination, says he doesn't want the memories of Laurentian at its peak to fade.

"Many who published like crazy still perished and so I wanted to have a way to put a marker in history," Ramcharan said.

"A place where they can talk a little about their careers, where they can make that point that they were doing really well."

The name for the site– We Were Great– was inspired by one of the final tweets Ramcharan sent out when news of the mass layoffs spread through the community.

"I was the last director, the interim director of the School of Environment when it closed, and I just sent out a tweet to mark that event, that the school was closing," he said.

"The last line was, 'I want everyone to know that we were great.' And that's where it ended," he said. "And you know, the funny thing is that tweet is the only tweet about or from Laurentian that's gone viral."

"More than 600,000 people saw that tweet," he said. "So that's where I took the name from."

I am the Acting Director of Laurentian’s School of The Environment. I hosted our last get together today. Tomorrow we close forever. I want to tell you that we were great.<br><br>Goodbye. —@CharlesRamchar1

One of the goals of the site, Ramcharan said, is to provide people who lost their jobs with a gathering place of sorts. It will also allow former staff and faculty to gets updates on the fates of some of their coworkers.

"It's remarkable that we had this big tragedy, but we didn't get together about it," Ramcharan said. "There were Zoom meetings and things like that. It's not the same thing as being able to physically get together."

"Any time there's an event like this, people get together to grieve together," he said. "Individually, you can wonder to yourself, what could I have done better? What did I do wrong that ended me up in this situation? But when you see a page with hundreds of of photos and their stories, you realize that you were just caught in an earthquake."

"And I think," Ramcharan said, "that's an important part of the healing process."

He says he hopes more people who lost their jobs come forward to post their profiles and give updates on what they're doing and how to re-connect.

"There was no attempt to hold onto the best people," Ramcharan said. "So there are some really good people out there that now have this stigma that they were fired for reasons that had nothing to do with how good they were."