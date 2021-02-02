Laurentian University 'gravely concerned' by proposed warrant to obtain documents
Legislative Assembly to decide whether a Speaker's warrant is needed for Laurentian's financial documents
Laurentian University has said a motion for a "Speaker's warrant" from the Legislative Assembly of Ontario to obtain documents related to its insolvency, interferes with an ongoing court process.
On Wednesday the Standing Committee on Public Accounts voted to present the case for a Speaker's warrant to the Legislative Assembly Thursday afternoon.
The warrant would compel the Sudbury university to reveal financial documents and communications related to its insolvency in February.
The standing committee's vote has followed a legal battle between Laurentian and Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk, who has requested the university's privileged documents for a value-for-money audit.
Lysyk has argued Laurentian has been the least transparent institution she has dealt with during her time as auditor general.
In a court hearing on Monday, an Ontario Superior Court judge heard from both sides and reserved his decision as to whether Lysyk should have access to Laurentian's privileged documents.
In a written statement, Laurentian said it was "gravely concerned" by the standing committee's motion on Wednesday.
The statement said the warrant would "pre-empt and interfere with an existing court process."
"Further, the University is gravely concerned that compliance with a warrant would put it, and its officers, directors, and employees, in contempt of a court order," the statement said.
Laurentian has argued the decision regarding access to its privileged documents should be left to the courts.
The university has also said it has collaborated with Lysyk and her office.
"The University has authorized and encouraged all staff to participate in interviews with the Auditor General of Ontario," the statement said.
"We have also granted her office direct access to our entire financial database, enrollment system, as well as extensive non-privileged documentation. The provision of documents to the Auditor General is ongoing and will provide the Auditor General with the information she needs to perform her audit."
What is a Speaker's warrant?
Graham White, a retired professor of political science with the University of Toronto, said Speaker's warrants are a rarely used tool in the legislative toolbox.
"The basic idea is that the Legislature is entitled to ask for any documents it wants and should be given them," White said. "Now there's lots of grey areas about cabinet documents and so on, but that's not the issue here (with Laurentian)."
White previously worked in the Clerk's Office at the Ontario Legislature and assisted a committee that pushed forward a motion for a Speaker's warrant.
"Bottom line is if the legislature or the committee insists, then people simply have to give it up," he said.
As for whether or not a Speaker's warrant would interfere with the courts, White said the courts will generally defer to the legislature in such cases.
"Generally speaking, the courts will stay out of it. Parliament in Ottawa, or provincial legislature says this is what we're doing," he said.
"Usually, courts will defer to the principle of parliamentary supremacy."
