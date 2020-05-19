The president of Thorneloe University says Laurentian University can't unilaterally terminate its relationship with its federated partners, so it's taking its fellow Sudbury, Ont., school to court.

John Gibaut has filed an Ontario Superior Court challenge of Laurentian's decision to sever ties with Thorneloe, after Laurentian announced it's ending it's relationships with Thorneloe, Huntington and the University of Sudbury.

If allowed, the break-up would happen by May 1.

Laurentian said it wants to retain the money that flowed to those schools under the federated agreement.

But Gibaut said he thinks the move is symbolic, rather than financial.

"I don't think there's any cost advantage whatsoever to Laurentian for terminating the federation agreements," he said, adding it's a complicated relationship.

"What we dispute fundamentally is the capacity of Laurentian to unilaterally terminate a common agreement."

The tuition, grant dollars and other fees generated by Thorneloe largely cover all of Thorneloe's costs. Thorneloe has a total workforce of only 28, while Laurentian employs 1,751.

As for the other federated partners, Huntington has negotiated terms to end the agreement that include Laurentian acquiring its online gerontology program.

On Friday, the University of Sudbury announced it had signed an interim agreement with Laurentian.

"The parties agreed to very specific terms enabling Laurentian to teach six Indigenous Students courses during the spring term," a statement from the university said. The courses had previously been taught by the University of Sudbury.

"Laurentian will continue to engage in consultation with the Laurentian University Native Education Council during the spring and summer terms in order to consider and determine how to best ensure the ongoing delivery of Indigenous education."

Thorneloe said ending the agreement creates more chaos for students and more job losses for faculty and staff.

"In the wake of a week of program, course and job losses at Laurentian, Thorneloe's contribution to the students across the university is more urgent than ever," said Gibaut.

"Laurentian cannot unilaterally terminate the historic federation agreements that originate from Thorneloe's and Laurentian's inception. This matter is now before the court, and we expect Laurentian to abide by the valid agreements unless and until the court orders otherwise. The wider community is watching."