Omicron variant case confirmed at Laurentian University

Sudbury's Laurentian University has confirmed there has been a positive case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant on the campus.

In an email to students, staff and faculty, Laurentian President Robert Haché said Public Health Sudbury and Districts confirmed the positive case on Dec. 16.

Haché said in-person exams scheduled for Dec. 17 and 18, apart from those that already took place Friday morning, would be rescheduled to occur remotely.

Haché said the decision was made out of "an abundance of caution."

As of Thursday afternoon, the health unit confirmed there were 292 active COVID-19 cases in Sudbury and the surrounding district. It also confirmed one death due to the virus that day.