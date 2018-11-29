Six Laurentian University students are getting ready to head to Sochi, Russia this spring to represent Canada in an international competition.

The team from the Faculty of Management will take part in an online business simulation competition.

Moe Alaeddine, a fourth year commerce student, says the international experience will help enhance his business skills.

"So this is just a kind of way for me to broaden that scope and my skills in the business field on a much more higher level," he said.

"I've done case competitions before but never out of the country."

This is the third time that Laurentian students will be taking part in this international workshop.

Laurentian professor Luc Lagrandeur says the teams work to manage an online company through a simulation.

"They have to manufacture products and sell them in four different regions across the world," he explained.

"So basically the test is to introduce the students [on] how to make decisions with other cultures."

Professor Luc Lagrandeur, Gavin Kadlec, Moe Alaeddine, Jack Laushway, Sawyer Baby, Wanlin Lv and Ryan Dumoulin will be going to Russia in April to compete. (Supplied/Laurentian University)

He adds plans are already in the works for the university to host the competition in 2021.

"We're working hard with the organizer to say we should bring this to Canada and have students from other countries given the opportunity to spend two weeks in Canada in the Sudbury region to get to know how we do things here in Sudbury at Laurentian," he said.

The team leaves April 5 for the competition.