New sculpture at Laurentian University a sign of renewal, say students

Laurentian University students unveiled a new sculpture Wednesday that represents their commitment to environmental sustainability and renewal for the university, which has faced numerous challenges since it filed for insolvency in 2021.

"To me, this event means showing the importance of environmental sustainability on campus," said Avery Morin, president of Laurentian's Students' General Association, which co-hosted the unveiling.

"There have been programs that aren't around anymore, but our school is still committed to environmental sustainability."

In April 2021, Laurentian cut 69 programs due to its insolvency. The Sudbury, Ont., university's School of the Environment was among the casualties of those cuts.

Matthew Rennie, a third-year restoration biology student at Laurentian, said it was nice to see the symbolic commitment to the environment and renewal at Laurentian.

Rennie is also a member of the university's environmental committee, which co-hosted the event.

He said his program was cancelled by the cuts last year, but he and one other student were able to finish their studies at Laurentian.

"We're allowed to stay, we're gonna stick it out," he said.

"Hopefully that Laurentian will come up with an idea to bring some environmental (programs) back."

John Gunn, the director of Laurentian's Living with Lakes Centre, said the new sculpture arrives at a turning point for the university.

John Gunn, director of Laurentian's Living with Lakes Centre, holds a glass of water from Ramsey Lake, and a muffin made with local blueberries, at an event unveiling a new sculpture at the campus. (Ashishvangh Contractor/CBC)

"After the financial collapse we've had and all the COVID problems, the students are taking things into their own hands and they're unveiling an image for the future," he said.

"And that is a beautiful new logo of the tree pushing its way up through the rock, very symbolic of renewal and northern Ontario."

Gunn said he hopes for a bright future for environmental studies at Laurentian that builds on the city's legacy of regreening.

The event to unveil the sculpture included video addresses from author Margaret Atwood, who congratulated the students and designer Bruce Mau.

Mau will work with students from Laurentian's McEwen School of Architecture to design a lookout pavilion and updated arboretum located near the sculpture.

They will serve as places to look out toward the nearby Ramsey Lake, and for graduating students to take convocation photos.

"We're very excited to design something that's going to really become a place of learning in a way that can disseminate the knowledge of what we've done to allow for more to happen," said Tammy Gaber, director of the McEwen School of Architecture.