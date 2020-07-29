Laurentian University releases its plan to return to campus
Masks will be mandatory on campus, the university says
Laurentian University in Sudbury says it's moving into the next phase in having students and faculty return to campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university says as of Aug. 12, on-campus student services will be "re-introduced in a gradual and safe manner."
"While many employees will continue to work remotely, some student services will be delivered using a mixture of both remote and face-to-face interaction," the university stated in a release.
The school says less than one per cent of courses will be delivered in class and masks will be mandatory on campus.
Students will start returning to campus in mid-August. The first day of classes is scheduled for Sept. 9.
As for students living on campus, the university says it expects close to 500 people will move into residence.
"Double rooms will be converted to single-occupant rooms," the university said.
"Staff will enact a vigorous cleaning regime, and extra sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the building."
Take-out food services will be available for students on campus, instead of the previous buffet.
