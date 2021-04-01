Students at Laurentian University continue to react to news the school is cutting dozens of programs and laying off about 100 professors.

Laurentian made the announcement Monday after declaring itself financially insolvent earlier this year. The school filed for creditor protection on Feb. 1, a first in the province. In total, 69 programs were cut, including 28 in French.

Second-year student and university newspaper editor Lexey Burns says students have told her they are ashamed to be associated with the school.

"I had one girl text me yesterday wondering if a Laurentian degree would be respectable anymore," she said, adding that some are wondering if wearing clothes with Laurentian logos would be an embarrassment.

Lexey Burns, editor of Laurentian University's newspaper The Lambda, says students have told her they are ashamed to be associated with the school. (Submitted by Lexey Burns)

She's heard that the cutbacks will enable the university to become leaner, but she doesn't agree.

"They say it's going to be a Laurentian 2.0 and I think they got the numbers mixed up. It's definitely more of a 0.2," Burns said.

"They've gotten rid of almost every single humanities program at Laurentian. This happened a year ago when they cut the theater and motion picture arts program and everyone was rioting about how we need the arts in the north. And now we will never see another arts program, or anything similar, in northern Ontario."

Burns says she believes Laurentian University President Robert Haché "is doing most of the dirty work" before the province announces funding for the ailing school.

"It's now cheaper for them. They're definitely running Laurentian more like a business instead of a university," she said.

Midwifery program gone

Like Lexey Burns, the future for midwifery student Annette Cloutier is also up in the air.

The program is among the nearly 70 programs being discontinued.

Cloutier says the halt of the midwifery program will have an impact not just on students, but on northern Ontario as a whole.

"A woman who wants widwifery care, woman-centered care, that is culturally appropriate, this is important to northern Ontario," she said.

"This should be available and accessible to northern Ontario women."

It will be very tough for people to come back - Laurentian graduate Monseguela Thes

The university also cut the French version of the program, the only one of its kind in Ontario.

Cloutier is just nine months shy of graduation, and was set to start a placement next month. But right now, she says she has no idea what's next, or how she will be affected.

Recent Laurentian graduate Monseguela Thes says happening at the school this week will affect students and professors for years to come.

Thes graduated from the school last year with a business administration degree. He's originally from the Ivory Coast and says what's happening could affect where international students choose to go.

"I don't think people would feel free to come to Laurentian, it would be very difficult," he said. "I'm sure that it will be very tough for people to come back."

Last week, the Laurentian University Academic Senate voted in favour of a series of program closures that have had historically low enrolment. The university says the cuts will allow it to restructure its operations, "enabling a financially sustainable future." (Yvon Theriault/Radio Canada)

Finger-pointing politicians

Politicians are worried too.

Nickel Belt NDP MPP France Gelinas and Sudbury NDP MPP Jamie West said in Question Period Tuesday that Premier Doug Ford needs to fund Laurentian and stop the layoffs.

"Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano believe students, staff and the community around Laurentian aren't worth investment. We disagree. The massive cuts at Laurentian are devastating," said West.

Gélinas said Laurentian's thousands of students are worried and deserve answers.

"Instead of being focused on their final projects and studying for their year-end exams, Laurentian students have been worried about their futures," said Gélinas.

"Ross Romano kept promising to protect Laurentian's students and ensure their studies weren't disrupted. But thousands of students woke up Monday morning to learn that their programs and departments had been cut; and, that their teachers, supervisors and mentors were being laid off."

The destruction of the programs at Laurentian will have impacts for the coming decades - Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus

Gelinas also notes that Laurentian University is designated under the French Language Services Act, which means its French programs are protected.

Meanwhile, at the federal level, Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus says the decision to terminate about 100 professors from the school is an act of national vandalism.

"You cannot treat a public institution, like a university or a hospital or any other public institution, as though it were just some mine that went bankrupt and you're going to sell off the assets," he said.

"The destruction of the programs at Laurentian will have impacts for the coming decades."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also weighed in on Laurentian's crisis, saying the federal government is waiting to see what steps Doug Ford's provincial government takes before they offer support.

The province, for its part, is saying very little.

In a statement to CBC News, the Office of the Minister of Colleges and Universities says "it is deeply concerning and regrettable that Laurentian University has had to take such drastic measure to get their fiscal house in order. We are monitoring the situation closely. Our priority is the continuity of learning for Laurentian's students."

It adds that, for most students, particularly if they are close to graduating, they will be able to complete their degree using all or part of the modules of terminated programs, "either through course substitutions at Laurentian or through letters of permission. For a small number of students, Laurentian will assist them in transition to a related program or another institution."

The ministry says they have provided Laurentian with "consistent operating grants ... over the last five years, of close to $80 million a year," adding that it provided the school with "far more funding than other institutions."

Those grants accounted for more than 40 per cent of Laurentian's total revenue in 2019-20, the ministry says, compared to a 23 per cent average for the universities' sector overall.

'Worst time possible'

For students like Kristiina Raisanen, the ongoing instability fuels the anxiety she's felt since Laurentian announced the cuts Monday.

The second-year student is pursuing a double major in political science and philosophy.

"I spent most of my day [Monday] crying and trying to work through the rest of my semester's work at the same time. This announcement is coming at the literal worst time possible. We're in one of our last weeks of school right now, and I have two papers and two exams to do by the end of this week," she said.

Trying to plan for the future and finish her school work has been impossible.

"It feels like the rug has been pulled from underneath my feet and I'm just perpetually falling."

