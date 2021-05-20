Laurentian University's president is meeting virtually with students tonight, the first time he's addressed them since the school affected drastic changes to navigate a financial crisis.

Since the school announced it was insolvent in February, dozens of programs have been slashed, and nearly a third of its faculty fired as part of proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA)

Robert Haché sent an invite to all Laurentian students, saying he, along with school staff, will be available to answer students' questions.

Haché also outlined what concerns he will be addressing, including Laurentian's restructuring under the CCAA, and "reorganizing and streamlining."

"As this process unfolds, we are focused on creating the best environment for you to thrive in and achieve your aspirations," Hache said.

"We have accomplished a great deal so far, and have turned the corner so that we are now only looking forward."

In the invitation to meet, he pledges that students "can count on us to continue offering strong programs that lead to the best employment outcomes in the province, as we have done for more than a decade now. Our graduates are, and will continue to be, widely sought after by astute employers far and wide."

Eric Chappell, who is serving his third term as president of the Students' General Association, said the CCAA agreement, and the secrecy surrounding it, has kept students in a "CCAA bubble", even as they prepare to return to class in the fall.

He says the meeting will be "an opportunity to learn a lot more about how much we're going to be on campus and how that can be.

"Any clarity on how those pathways moving forward are going to come out, or how the students are going to get pathways moving forward, will really help the overall experience at the university for these students."