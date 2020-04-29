Laurentian University in Sudbury says it's facing significant financial challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders there are projecting a roughly $15 million shortfall for the 2020-21 fiscal year.



Pre-COVID-19, the Laurentian was already addressing a $9 million shortfall, which largely stemmed from reduced domestic tuition fees and provincial funding levels.

"If we don't take action, the combination of a potential enrolment drop, our pre-existing financial challenges and new impacts of COVID-19, could be the tipping point that threatens the financial viability of the university," said Robert Haché, Laurentian University president and vice-chancellor.

The university says it's holding a town hall to share information with community members and to "call on them to share bold new ideas."

Meanwhile, they say they have already taken a number of steps to cut costs, including:

Suspension of new employment hiring

Deferral or elimination of numerous vacant positions

Reduction in casual, part time and limited term contracts

Suspension of all non-essential operating expenses

"These difficult decisions were not made on the basis of performance, but rather, on the basis of our financial challenges," said Lorella Hayes, vice president of administration.

"We thank our colleagues and workforce for their immense contributions to the University. All these employees performed important and valuable work — we hope to be able to offer them work again in the future."



Haché said the university "will continue to put students first in everything we do," adding that the vast majority of its students are on track to complete the term on time, and that the university is committed to continuing its program offerings in the spring and fall terms.

Laurentian suspended in-person activities at the beginning of March, and has since transitioned from in-person to remote learning.