The president of Laurentian University was officially called to a House of Commons committee Tuesday to discuss Indigenous midwifery education, but faced some pointed questions on the school's finances.

Northern Ontario MPs on the Standing Committee on the Status of Women wanted to hear more from Robert Haché on how the university ended up in creditor protection, leading to the lay-off of over 100 staff.

Timmins-James Bay New Democrat Charlie Angus wanted to know how Haché went from telling students last spring that the university was close to balancing its budget to scrapping dozens of programs less than a year later.

"You're not telling us something here. Were you not aware that debt was there? Or were you using this process for other reasons?" Angus asked.

Haché replied: "Well, simply it was required that we have a balanced budget. At that point, Laurentian had no additional capacity to take on additional debt."

He said for years Laurentian had the "poorest financial health of any university in the province" and staff "worked very hard" before the pandemic to meet the "projected budget," but then post-COVID, "simply had no more room."

Laurentian University President Robert Hache says while the pandemic had a big impact on the school's finances, the insolvency was at least a decade in the making. (Parliament of Canada)

Angus also wanted to know if Laurentian sought relief from the provincial or federal government when it found out the extent of the financial hole it had to get out of.

"Did Minister Romano tell you you were on your own or the federal government? I can't imagine they all just said 'Hey well, whatever. We'll just see it all torn down,'" Angus told the virtual meeting of the committee Tuesday.

Haché said that Laurentian had "extensive conversations" with the province, as well as some with federal representatives, in the months leading up to the insolvency filing on Feb. 1.

Timmins-James Bay New Democrat MP Charlie Angus questioned why Laurentian University claimed to be getting back into fiscal balance just months before dropping the 'bombshell' of going into creditor protection. (Parliament of Canada)

"I can't comment on the decision making process on the government side," he said.

Nickel Belt Liberal MP Marc Serré told Haché that many in the north have a "big issue with the process that's been followed and the transparency."

He was especially concerned that "one of the most beautiful campuses in Canada" might be sold off in pieces.

Haché said Laurentian has a "duty" to review the space it has and see if any of it is "truly surplus" to the needs of students.

"I'm not talking about the lands of the university necessarily, but really focused on physical infrastructure in terms of buildings and structures that might have other purposes that could benefit the university going forward," he said.

Nickel Belt Liberal MP Marc Serre worries about Laurentian University selling off pieces of 'one of the most beautiful campuses' in Canada. (Parliament of Canada )

Serré also asked about the cutting of the midwifery program, which will see students finish their degrees through universities in southern Ontario, who the MP said had little experience training students in the Francophone, Indigenous and rural realities of the north.

Haché said the university had "no choice" to cut midwifery, since the program "cost us more to deliver than we were getting back in revenue," but admitted that giving students a chance to finish their courses in French is a "challenge."