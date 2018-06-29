Librarians and archivists at Laurentian University are concerned their budget is shrinking, after the school cut spending on staff and acquisitions by almost $200,000 in its most recent annual budget.

Laurentian's board of governors recently approved the 2018-2019 budget, which sets spending on library staff and operations at $2,754,573, down from $2,804,295 the previous year.

Spending for acquisitions — including journal subscriptions and other resources — is set at $2,104,225, down from $2,254,225 in the last budget.

Dan Scott, chair of the library and archives, said he only learned about the decrease in spending the afternoon before the university senate meeting, when the draft of the budget was presented to faculty and staff.

Spending on library staff and operations dropped nearly $50,000 in Laurentian University's most recent annual budget, while the budget for acquisitions was cut by $150,000. (Laurentian University)

'Heart of the university'

"Historically … the library and archives have been seen as the heart of the university," Scott said. "So it certainly sends a message to us that we're no longer seen as one of the core elements of the operating institution."

The budget focuses on investments in the university's five-year strategic plan and addresses ongoing challenges with demographics and enrolment, according to interim president Pierre Zundel.

Dan Scott is an associate librarian, and chair of the library and archives at Laurentian University. (Dan Scott/Supplied)

Scott said the cuts mean his department won't be able to increase staffing to support new services and initiatives. With the Canadian dollar in decline, subscriptions and materials may have to be trimmed back, he added.

He also pointed to a five-year forecast included in the budget, which sees funding for acquisitions remain flat.

"That's really problematic because typically costs increase about three to five per cent over inflation, over time. So that's going to have an increased impact, as the years go on," he said.

Faculty, students affected by cuts

Without access to resources, Scott said students and faculty may have to fall back on services like interlibrary loans to request material from other libraries, which can take a long time.

In an email statement, the Laurentian University Faculty Association (LUFA) said cuts to the library and archives will affect both the faculty and the student experience.

"LUFA hopes that moving forward additional resources will be allocated to maintain adequate Faculty, library, and staff numbers to ensure an appropriate learning and working environment," the statement said.

Scott also hopes his department will see more funding in the future to help support initiatives like the university's northeastern Ontario archives, and ongoing work with Francophone and Indigenous communities.

"I'd like to see us become much more vibrant, but that requires an injection, or at least a sustenance of resources rather than a continuing decline."