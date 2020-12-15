The Sudbury Laurentian Swim Club is disappointed in news this week that Laurentian University will not reopen its pool for another six months, at least.

The Jeno Tihanyi Olympic Gold Pool — named after Olympic swimmer Alex Baumann's coach, and where Baumann himself trained — has been the club's home for decades.

LU says it will cost about $10 million to repair the pool, and that's money the school doesn't have right now.

"To have this sprung on us is very disappointing," says Albrecht Shulte-Hostedde, board member and parent of a swimmer with the club.

"It is the only Olympic-sized pool in northeastern Ontario ... It is very important that this pool be opened as soon as possible."

Shulte-Hostedde, who is also a professor at the school, says it's well known that the university is experiencing financial difficulties.

"We've done our best to try to come up with a figure that would allow them to open up the pool in a financially sustainable way," he said.

Looking for 'grants, partnerships'

LU declined CBC's request for an interview.

In a news release the university says a recent analysis commissioned by Laurentian examined the Ben Avery Complex and the Jeno Tihanyi Olympic Gold Pool. The report done by KPMG concludes that high-cost maintenance issues, specifically in relation to the pool, will prevent the university from immediately re-opening these facilities, putting the projects out of reach for now.

"In light of this report's findings, coupled with impacts of COVID-19, the low numbers of students on campus, the emergence of the pandemic's second wave, and the recent cancellation of competitive varsity sport in Winter 2021, Laurentian has made the difficult decision to maintain the current state of closure of the Ben Avery Complex and the Jeno Tihanyi Pool until at least April 30, 2021," the release stated.

"Laurentian University continues to actively seek out grants, partnerships, or capital funding that might play a role in funding the safety improvements necessary for a reopening of the Ben Avery Complex and the Jeno Tihanyi Pool."

In the meantime, Laurentian says students currently in residence have access to the recreation activities located within the residence building.