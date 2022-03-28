Laurentian University hiring 10 new faculty positions as it rebuilds

Now that it has exited its insolvency proceedings, Laurentian University is hiring 10 tenure-track faculty positions.

Brenda Brouwer, the Sudbury, Ont., university's interim vice-president of academics, said it's unusual for a university to hire for so many tenure-track positions at once.

But as Laurentian looks to rebuild, Brouwer said faculty renewal is a big priority.

"We've got academic programs that certainly need support and we have to stay true to the research mission of the university," Brouwer said.

"We need to identify where are the gaps, where are the needs and where do we really need to bolster our human resources so that we can have a real vibrant and sustainable future."

In February 2021 Laurentian announced it was insolvent, and in April that year it cut 76 programs. As well, nearly 200 staff and faculty members lost their jobs.

A special report from Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk concluded poor decisions from management, especially spending millions on capital projects like a new engineering building and School of Architecture, along with a lack of transparency, led to Laurentian's financial troubles.

The university exited creditor protection in November 2022, and has worked on rebuilding with a new board of governors and interim president, Sheila Embleton.

Brenda Brouwer is Laurentian University's interim provost and vice-president of academics. (Submitted by Laurentian University)

Laurentian is looking to hire professors in its faculties of management, arts, education and health, and science engineering and architecture. It will also post an ad for a position in its library and archives.

Brouwer said she hopes the university will fill the positions by July 1.

"I suspect that there's a very high probability that we'll get some really good talent coming into Laurentian," she said.

Brouwer added the tenure-track positions are new roles, but professors who lost their jobs in 2021 could apply.

"If they meet the requirements of the position, then I'm sure that they will apply," she said.