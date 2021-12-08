Ontario legislature to vote on issuing warrant for Laurentian University documents

MPPs at Queen's Park are requesting a "Speaker's warrant" to force the release of documents from Laurentian University.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts voted on Wednesday afternoon to bring its request to the legislature on Thursday, the final day of this parliamentary session.

The Sudbury-based school and largest university in northern Ontario declared itself insolvent in February and began a creditor protection process, that is ongoing.

For months, the public accounts committee has requested documents detailing the school's financial crisis and called in the auditor general to examine Laurentian's books.

A few days after the auditor squared off against Laurentian in court, the committee met to discuss further action.

Progressive Conservative member Michael Parsa told the committee Wednesday afternoon that Laurentian University has "continually resisted" the sharing of certain documents the school considers "privileged."

Parsa said Laurentian President Robert Haché and board chair Claude Lacroix appeared in camera before the committee with a presentation that left members "wholly unsatisfied."

He said Laurentian's response "can only be characterized as a direct challenge" to parliament's authority.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra said he didn't see an issue bringing a report before the legislature on Thursday to issue the warrant, even though it is the final day before MPPs go home for a holiday break.

NDP House Leader John Vanthof, the MPP for Timiskaming-Cochrane, said he would work with the government to "expedite" the process.

"We've gone from complete shock and surprise to wanting to know more... to now the level of anger and hatred toward the university is everywhere in my community. They don't trust them," Nickel Belt NDP MPP France Gelinas told the committee.

"Right now, my community is assuming the worst."

For its part, Laurentian University says it awaits the Court's decision.

The university did issue a statement Wednesday saying it respects and understands the Committee's mandate.

"The University has authorized and encouraged all staff to participate in interviews with the Auditor General of Ontario," reads the statement. "We have also granted her office direct access to our entire financial database, enrollment system, an extensive amount of documents, and are endeavouring to provide all non-privileged documents."