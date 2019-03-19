A curling team from Sudbury is celebrating after winning a national event.

On Tuesday, the Voyageurs Women's curling team from Laurentian University beat Brock University.

"It was a really good competition," Kira Brunton with the team said.

"All the teams were really good and played really well. We were happy to go out and play our best."

The team is made up of Brunton, Mikaela Cheslock, Alyssa Denyer, Emma Johnson, Megan Smith and coach Ryan Lafreniere.

Brunton says it's been a great experience representing her school.

"It's always nice to get to a national and it's even more special to represent your school," she said.

"We're really happy to be bringing this banner back to Laurentian."

Brunton won't get much time to rest. She's now competing in the Mixed Doubles Championships in Fredericton, N.B. with her teammate Tom Leonard.

The pair played their first game Tuesday night.

"We ended up losing but it was a close battle with a really good team," she said. "We're happy with how we played."