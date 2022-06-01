Laurentian University is celebrating this week, with its first in-person convocation ceremonies in two years.

But while COVID-19 is fading away, the northern Ontario school's ongoing financial crisis remains in the background during the festivities.



"These last four years have certainly been challenging for you," Laurentian University president Robert Haché told the graduates Tuesday morning.

"Despite circumstances beyond your control, your determination is reflected in the fact that you are here today."

Laurentian University President Robert Haché commended graduates for persevering through 'challenging' times, but didn't specifically mention the school's financial crisis. (Erik White/CBC)

This was the first time Mark and Stephanie Armstrong had ever been on the Sudbury campus.

The married couple from the small southwestern Ontario town of Hanover each did a three-year Laurentian degree online, with Mark studying history and Stephanie taking psychology.

That was their plan even before COVID hit in March 2020, but the announcement in February 2021 that their university was seeking creditor protection had a bigger impact.

"We questioned at times whether or not we should switch schools," said Mark Armstrong, who says it was difficult working remotely with faculty and staff who were in danger of losing their jobs.

"Not knowing the status. It's a lot of money to invest. It's a lot of time and effort and you want it to be worth something in the end."

He says he and his wife are happy that they stuck with Laurentian.

Mark Armstrong snaps a photo of his wife Stephanie. The couple from Hanover, Ont. were on the Laurentian University campus for the first time to pick up their diplomas, after three years studying online. (Erik White/CBC)

"I'd just like to congratulate my fellow graduates and hope for the best for Laurentian University for years to come," said Armstrong.

Other students this week are graduating from programs that no longer exist, among the 69 cut in April 2021 to help the university get back in the black.

Magalie Malette now has a degree in communication studies, after four years of classes at Cambrian College and Laurentian, mostly at the now unfederated Huntington University, two of them online because of COVID-19.

She praises faculty and staff for finding her courses to help her finish off her degree, which is no longer offered.

"I was able to take classes I wouldn't have taken normally and I learned a lot through them," said Malette.

"So now I'm like 'Maybe I want to go down this path or this path.' It ended up being good in the end and I have my degree now so I'm really happy I was able to complete my four years."

Laurentian University's Fraser Auditorium is hosting in-person convocation ceremonies for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago. (Erik White/CBC)

Indigenous studies was also cut, along with Laurentian's ties to another on-campus federated school, the University of Sudbury.

Nick Gunner of Moosonee started that degree some 20 years ago, but after meeting his future wife, moved back to the James Bay Coast to have two kids and have a long career as a Nishnawbe-Aski Police officer.

"It's a hard profession to be in. And it was time to leave. And I always wanted to finish my degree," he said.

"I want to work with the youth hopefully before they get caught up in the justice system, rather than dealing with them in the justice system."

Gunner, who spent the last two years studying online, is "thankful" to the university for finding some Indigenous courses to help him complete his degree when the program was cut last year.

"I was sad to see one of the programs leaving, but I was happy to be able to finish it. I'm hoping that eventually maybe they'll be able to bring it back again," he said.

At the start of this convocation week came word that Laurentian's creditor protection will stretch into another school year, extended by the court until Sept. 30.

Videos of the Laurentian campus were shown during the convocation, including shots of the university's extensive greenspace, which many fear could be sold off to help the school's finances. (Erik White/CBC)

Jeff Bangs, the recently appointed chair of the board of governors, says despite the latest extension, he does see a "light at the end of the tunnel."

"The extension happened for many good reasons," he said in an interview with CBC.

"So if it takes a bit longer to do it and do it right, I think it's worth it."

He says he is especially heartened by the recent offer from the Ontario government to purchase $53.5 million worth of Laurentian real estate, to help the university settle with its creditors.

"That injection of support, financially and otherwise, was very important to bringing the plan of arrangement together," said Bangs, adding that he can't disclose any more details about the deal.

Jeff Bangs, the chair of Laurentian's board of governors, says the convocation ceremonies remind him that the university is strong and will survive its current financial troubles. (Erik White/CBC)

"It's also I think positive about the real estate and the fact that real estate is involved means that the buildings and land here will still be available for use by Laurentian in the future."

Bangs says attending his first convocations on the Sudbury campus and meeting excited graduates and their families, makes him even more hopeful about the university's future.

"Things that have gone on the past couple of years here, we'll get through that," he said.

"This week is really about the future and it demonstrates that... Laurentian is strong and can still graduate really good students who are now ready to take on the world."