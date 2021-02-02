Concerned about Laurentian University? We want to hear from you

Laurentian University announced Feb. 1 that is entering creditor protection "to financially and operationally restructure while continuing to operate in all respects."

Officials say the university is insolvent — "a problem that can and will be addressed if all stakeholders work together to implement a vision for Laurentian that includes more financially sustainable operations."

