A Laurentian University midwifery student has said she is still waiting for $7,000 in financial aid to help her pay for rent and other expenses while she is on her work placement to complete the program.

"I don't know how I would continue with my placement [without the financial aid], because I just can't afford it," said Elyssa Marshall, a fourth-year midwifery student at the university.

Marshall said she has struggled to connect with Laurentian's financial aid office, which has faced a staffing shortage, and cut its hours of operation to four hours per day.

She said she needs the office to confirm her enrolment as a full-time student so she can access financial aid from the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP).

In a written statement to the CBC, Laurentian said it has faced staffing shortages due to attrition, and some staff members taking new jobs, both at Laurentian and externally.

"Our financial aid team is working diligently through long hours to ensure that all students receive the financial support as soon as possible," the statement said. "We have experienced staffing turnover in these highly specialized roles which are difficult to fill. We understand that this is critical for students and we are doing all we can to support them. Student services is a key area for us and we will continue to invest in this area."

In February Laurentian filed for insolvency and became the first public university in Canada to file for creditor protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA), allowing it to operate while dealing with its financial situation.

In April, the university cut more than 30 programs to reduce its operating expenses. More than 100 faculty and staff members were also terminated.

Marshall said she has a friend in her program who is in the same situation, in limbo, waiting for financial aid.

She said she hasn't received responses when she emailed the financial aid office and the president's office about her issue.

In an email to the CBC, Ministry of Colleges and Universities spokesperson Scott Clark said the ministry was not aware of any delays from OSAP.

"Processing times for applications may vary depending on the specific circumstances of each student's application, and any student with questions or concerns should contact the financial aid office of their college or university," the email said.

Student association aware of issue

Eric Chappell, the president of Laurentian's Students General Association (SGA), said he has seen cases where applications for financial aid take longer to process than normal.

"It's simply a symptom of there being not enough people in the department at this point in time to process the volume of applications in a comparable timeline to past years," he said.

Chappell said his association, which represents the university's English-speaking undergraduate students, has been in talks with the administration to find a solution.

In the meantime, he said the SGA has promoted services, such as their student food bank, which helps students who struggle to pay for groceries.