Laurentian University raises $80K for student emergency support

Laurentian University has raised over $80,000 in emergency funds for its students.

President Robert Haché said they reached out to the community when the school recently moved to on-line delivery of classes because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The pandemic has left students with questions about graduating, and also left many international students stranded on campus.

With countries closing their borders to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, many visiting students have been left in limbo, wondering where they could go when the school year was done.

Haché says he's committed to making sure any student that needs more time is welcome.

The money should help ease student concerns. Every student is eligible for up to $500.

"[The emergency funds are] not only for our international students, but any students at the university that do not have an alternative to living in residence. We will absolutely take care of them."

"Emergency costs that are incurred during this time; be it costs associated with moving out of residence, or one important cost that I'd like to highlight for those students that presently don't have access to high speed internet," Haché said.

"If high speed internet is available in your area and can be installed, this fund can be used to help support those costs so that you can remain engaged in your studies."

Details of how to apply for the funding will be available on Laurentian's website in the coming days.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Laurentian was the first university in Canada to begin offering its course online for students. That's because the first reported case in Sudbury, involved a man who works at a building on campus where students frequent.